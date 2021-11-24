KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old man is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of raping a 9-year-old girl. The suspect, Juan-Felipe Fermín was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to a court document, the little girl told investigators the alleged rape happened Monday night in her bedroom and that Fermín covered her mouth with his hand to keep her from screaming for help. He was reportedly not a stranger to the family.

Documents also state Fermín a child abuse investigator that he would go back to Guatemala if he was released. KCSO’s 24-hour hold listing states Fermín had a bond amount set for $400,000.