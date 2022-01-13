BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men have been arrested after a short foot chase with Blount County deputies according to the sheriff’s office.

Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., a Blount County deputy patrolling near Old Knoxville Highway spotted a Nissan Murano that was reported as stolen out of Jefferson County. The deputy then stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a business at the intersection of Old Knoxville Highway and Hunt Road.

He told the occupants to get out of the vehicle, the driver, Jacob Goldman, was taken into custody without incident. However, the passenger, Austin Lyn Dixon, fled on foot. Deputies were able to take him into custody following a short foot pursuit.

As the investigation continues, deputies discovered Dixon and Goldman were involved with the theft of a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck reported stolen in Cocke County. The truck was found on Wildwood Road. Dixon was also wanted by the Maryville Police Department for aggravated burglary. According to a warrant from the department, he burglarized a residence in late December.

Inside the Nissan Murano, deputies found three grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. Dixon is being held on bonds totaling $122,500, Goldman is being held on a $5,000 bond and both are being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility.

Dixon, 26, of Maryville is charged with:

evading arrest

theft of property between $10,000 – $60,000

simple possession of marijuana

simple possession of methamphetamine

theft of property over $10,000

a warrant for aggravated burglary

failure to appear in court

violation of probation on prior charges

Goldman, 26, of Alcoa is charged with theft of property. Both are scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Jan. 18.