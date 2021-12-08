MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division nabbed two suspects in a search warrant on Tuesday that also yielded more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and officials are thanking the Bethlehem community for the several calls for complaints on suspected drug trafficking activity in the area.

Most of the meth found at a residence along Bethlehem Road was recovered from a frozen lasagna box in a freezer on the property; as well as drug paraphernalia. MCSO Narcotics had been conducting what it called “a lengthy investigation” into the suspected drug trafficking and partnered with the Sweetwater Police Department. Both agencies executed a search warrant at the suspected residence.

According to MCSO, investigators found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine at the property.

One of the suspects at the property was also wanted for especially aggravated robbery. A suspect was arrested for felony methamphetamine crime and the other was booked in for the violent felony warrant.

“The Monroe County Sheriffs Office wants to thank the Bethlehem community for being aware of problems in their community and for their patience with this investigation,” MCSO’s social media post on the arrests states.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.