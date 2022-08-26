ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Two staff members at a private school in Athens have been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Solicitation of a Minor, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office says.

MCSO began investigating the case after a complaint was received last week about a series of incidents involving staff members at Liberty Christian Academy, south of Athens, the Sheriff’s Office said.

From the investigation, Jason L Kennedy, 46, of Athens, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor according to MCSO. Kennedy is the principal and a teacher at the school.

Brittany Branham, 28, of Athens, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor MCSO said. Branham is a secretary and home school coordinator for the school.

Jason Kennedy (MCSO)

Brittany Branham (MCSO)

According to MCSO, Kennedy was under a $60,000 bond and Branham was under a $15,000 bond, and both have made bond and were released.

Police shared that the case is ongoing, and while it appears that the incidents involved a single student, any other victims should contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

“It appears, at this point, the case involves a single juvenile female who was previously a student at Liberty Christian Academy. At this point, the incidents occurred in the Kennedy home where Ms. Branham also lives,” said McMinn County Sheriff Guy. “But we are continuing the investigation. It is always possible in cases like this that there may be other victims, and if so we hope they will contact us. We will always work to provide justice, closure, and support for victims of crime.”

Sheriff Guy asks any other possible victims to reach out to Detective Doug Reed at the Sheriff’s Office at 423-745-5620, or by email at dreed@mcminncountytn.gov.