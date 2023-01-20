ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Two staff members at a private school in Athens are facing additional charges after an ongoing investigation of sexual assault by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Guy, detectives began investigating in August 2022 after receiving a complaint “of a series of incidents had occurred that involved staff members at Liberty Christian Academy on Hwy 11 south of Athens.” This led to Jason L Kennedy, 46, of Athens, being charged with 2 counts of Sexual Assault by an Authority Figure and 1 count of Solicitation of a Minor and Brittany Branham, 28, of Athens, was charged with 1 count of Solicitation of a Minor.

“As the investigation has continued, 4 additional victims have been identified,” said Sheriff Guy. “These latest victims involve incidents dating as far back as 1996. Detectives presented these new cases the McMinn Co Grand Jury this week, which returned additional criminal indictments on Kennedy and Branham. Of the total 5 victims, 1 was unrelated to Liberty Christian Academy, and 4 were students at Liberty Christian Academy. “

Jason Kennedy (MCSO) Brittany Branham (MCSO)

A Grand Jury on January 18 indicted Kennedy on Solicitation of a Minor to Observe Sexual Conduct, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Continual Sexual Abuse of a Child (2 Counts), Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (4 Counts) all related to the new victims. Branham was indicted on Sexual Exploitation of a Minor related to the victim in the August investigation.

Kennedy is the principal and a teacher at Liberty Christian Academy, and Branham is a secretary and home school coordinator at the school according to Guy. Both were booked into the McMinn County Jail on Tuesday. Kennedy is under a $400,000 bond and he remains in custody. Branham made a bond and has been released.