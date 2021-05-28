22-year-old Knoxville man charged with 1st-degree murder trial date set

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 22-year-old Knoxville charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend now has a court date.

Caelan Greenfield’s trial is set for February 15, 2022 and the pre-trial is set for January 12, 2022.

According to a release from Knoxville Police, 22-year-old Caelan Greenfield called 911 to report that he had shot his girlfriend, 21-year-old Sage McElroy on October 23, 2020. McElroy was found deceased inside of her vehicle with a wound to the chest.

Police said that Greenfield left the scene, returned to the scene while officers were still there, and then attempted to flee in a silver Hyundai.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest.