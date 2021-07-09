3 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends with Knoxville I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle ended with a multivehicle crash on Interstate 40.

Deputies began pursuing a stolen Nissan Frontier on Chapman Highway near Moody Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.

After following the vehicle on Chapman Highway and several other Knoxville roadways, deputies turned off emergency lights and pulled back from the pursuit while an AirWatch helicopter maintained visual contact with the stolen vehicle.

The driver continued to drive erratically and passed other cars on I-40 E near Asheville Highway when law enforcement vehicles reengaged in the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle caused a multivehicle crash on I-40 E around mile marker 413 and came to a stop on the guardrail. Justin Bentley 28, Jessica McNew, 32, and 24-year-old Sydney Cross were taken into custody.

Investigators said Cross was behind the wheel during the pursuit and found Bentley in the driver’s seat after the crash. Bentley lost consciousness after being placed in custody and was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. Cross was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jessica McNew

Sydney Cross Photos: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

A needle in a bag was found in the front passenger area of the vehicle, an incident report states.

Bentley was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless endangerment, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cross was charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest .McNew was charged with resisting arrest for refusing to get out of the vehicle.