3 charged in phone scam that stole thousands from East Tennesseans

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The formal charges of the three suspects involved in the “grandparent” phone scam which targeted East Tennesseans in multiple counties have been announced.

Jaquan Wright, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, Brittany Carson, 27, of Englewood, New Jersey and Stephanie Valeriano, 28, of Lawrence, Massachusetts are charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elder or Vulnerable Person, with additional warrants for Theft and Conspiracy pending. Wright was also charged with Criminal Impersonation. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has also filed charges on Wright.

“These individuals were very methodical in researching their victims’ information to the point that they knew children and grandchildren names. This and the fact that they came to their victim’s homes to collect this money is extremely concerning to us,” said Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider.

According to investigators, they were traveling into East Tennessee to target their victims. A release from the sheriff’s office state the scam was targeted at elderly community members, causing them to believe their grandchildren had been arrested and were in need of immediate bail money for their release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Shuttles to Cades Cove on vehicle-free Wednesdays to begin July 7

Police identify 19-year-old drowning victim at David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Police: Greeneville man charged with kidnapping after forcing screaming woman into car

Clint Black headlines 30th Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’