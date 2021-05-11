3 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with illegally transporting guns to Chicago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged following their alleged participation in an illegal gun pipeline to Chicago.

Demarcus Adams, 21, Jarius Brunson, 22, and Brandon Miller, 22, all enlisted members of the Army, were arrested Tuesday morning, May 11, by ATF agents and agents of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

The investigation began on March 26, when Chicago Police responded to a fatal shooting incident that left one dead and multiple people injured.

In the resulting investigation, five of the recovered firearms were found to have been recently purchased in the Clarksville area. Adams, Brunson and Miller were identified as the main purchasers of these firearms.

A broader investigation determined that since September 2019, the trio had purchased 91 firearms from multiple Federal Firearms Licensed dealers in Clarksville; Oak Grove, Kentucky; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Paducah, Kentucky. The majority of the firearms were purchased during the last five months.

The complaint alleges that after the firearms were purchased, Miller would provide them to individuals he was associated with in Chicago.

On April 28, 2021, a federal search warrant was executed at the Clarksville home of Miller and Adams, where 49 empty firearms cases were recovered. Many of these empty cases were matched to firearms recovered by the Chicago Police Department at the scene of recent shootings and homicides.

Each man has been charged with transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident; making false statements during the purchase of a firearm; engaging in the business without a firearms license; wire fraud; money laundering; and conspiracy to commit Title 18 offenses.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison.