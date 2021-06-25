3 people in custody in connection with scam say Loudon County, Blount County Sheriff Officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are in the Loudon County Jail in connection with the “grandparent” scam that has swept the area this week and victimized at least two individuals in each county out of thousands of dollars according to Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider and Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

“This is the first scam case that I am aware of, that many of us are aware of, that the perpetrators actually come to the victim’s residences to claim the cash they’re stealing. That’s a tactic from scammers we don’t usually see and we are extremely concerned by that,” said Matt Fagiana with Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s offices said the scammers call claiming to be either a family member asking for bail money or a phony attorney or law enforcement official claiming the victim’s loved one is in trouble and needs bond funds. The scammers then tell the victim they will come and pick up the money in person according to officials.

Sheriff Guider and Sheriff Berrong are asking individuals who may have fallen victim to this scam to come forward and file a report.

