KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officers were called to UT Medical center around 3:40 a.m. Saturday after four women arrived with gunshot wounds.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the four women were shot in a parked car around in the 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue. The driver then drove them to the hospital. Two of the victims had “serious” injuries and the other two had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested or charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

The investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is ongoing.