NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Five people were arrested in an operation by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Criminal Investigations Division according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Phipps, 23, of Piney Flats was charged with Driving Under the Influence 4th offense, Driving on Revoked License and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Dustin Hoskins, 34, of New Tazewell was charged with Speeding, Possession of Schedule II, IV and Methamphetamine for Resale.

Russell Barnett, 34, of Middlesboro, Kentucky was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice, Kentucky Parole Violation for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon.

Derrick Shoffner, 38, of New Tazewell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale, Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving on a Suspended License, Altering or Forging Title or Plates and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bryan Cole, 60, of New Tazewell was charged with Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Schedule VI. During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of Methamphetamine, Prescription Medications, Marijuana, and United States Currency.