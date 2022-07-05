KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police has a warning for those planning to spend a hot summer day cooling off at two local quarries after a series of car thefts in late June.

KPD said between June 22 and 30, five cars were reported stolen from either Fort Dickerson Quarry or Meads Quarry. In each case, the keys were stolen after the victims left them on the shore as they were out in the water swimming.

KPD asks you to take extra precautions to protect your belongings. They say leaving things unattended creates an easy opportunity for would-be thieves. Some tips they are offering to help protect cars and valuables include using a lock box or making sure someone is with your things at all times.

In addition, they say to always shut off your engine and roll up your windows before leaving your car. KPD said car thefts are largely preventable, and can be stopped through a few simple steps.