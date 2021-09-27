54 people arrested in Knoxville on drug or weapon charges in 1 week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department continues its crackdown on crime in the community, specifically getting drugs and illegal weapons off the street — over 50 people were arrested during the week of Sept. 20-27 as a part of this continued effort.

The 54 arrests lead to 18 felony charges and 134 misdemeanor charges; along with the confiscation of 10 guns, 74 grams of heroin, 40 grams of meth, around 300 pills, 120 pieces of drug paraphernalia, over $6,000, and over 433 grams of marijuana.

In two weeks, according to KPD, there have been 128 arrests involving drugs or weapons charges.

Knoxville Police Dept. says, “As part of the department’s ongoing efforts to prevent violent crime and overdose deaths, KPD officers will continue to proactively and diligently work to take dangerous and deadly narcotics and illegally-possessed firearms off of the street. The safety and well-being of the community depends on it.”

