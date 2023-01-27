KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participant in free events in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events.

Tennessee Triennial Artist Panel

Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a discussion panel with artists in the Tennessee Triennial. The public will learn about the concepts behind the state-wide art initiative. Artists who are featured in the Knoxville Museum of Art and Tri-Star Arts exhibitions will discuss their work and how it responds to the exhibition theme of RE-PAIR.

This panel will be led by Consulting Curator Dr. Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons. Register for the event by clicking here.

• Location: Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

• Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop: Beginning Genealogy

What’s your genealogy? Come participate on an overview of how to conduct genealogical research, including helpful charts and forms, free internet research sites, genealogy software, and other beneficial tips.

The event will be instructed by Ann Blomquist. Pre-register by calling 865-215-8809. Event is limited to 20 participants.

• Location: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

Cost of Poverty Experience

Poverty is a major issue in the nation. Join a poverty simulation on a local level that will help break down the preconceived notions about poverty.

“During this interactive event, you’ll experience the frustrations of everyday struggles for people in our community living in poverty or just getting by financially,” Church Street United Methodist Church Facebook page says. Click here to RSVP.

Click here for an example video from a prior simulation.

• Location: Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley St Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

• Time: 4-7 p.m.

Walnut Street Bridge

In Chattanooga, there’s 1891 bridge that used to serve as a bridge for automobiles. Now, it is the longest pedestrian bridge in the world, according to visitchattanooga.com. Just over the Tennessee River, you can enjoy views from Lookout Mountain.

• Location: 1 Walnut Street, Chattanooga, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community Trail

This 8-mile-long, two-lane loop lines with more than 100 artists, galleries and shops, has pieces from artists in the Smokies. You can go through the trail to see jewelry, photographs, glassworks, paintings, ceramics, pottery, quilts, textiles, sculptures, woodcarvings and more.

There are also other shops and food options within the trail.

• Location: Click for the map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Broken Arrow Antiques

Broken Arrow Antiques is a shop for people who looking to be in an antique store filled with different things. It’s known as a “true antique journey.” The shop has a lot of varieties from clocks, pots, guitars, necklaces, paintings and more.

• Location: 3202 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Jan. 27-29

• Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.