6 Knoxville Police officers and K-9 assaulted during arrest at UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing multiple assault charges after punching a Knoxville Police officer and injuring a K-9 during an altercation Tuesday at UT Medical Center.

Police officers were called to the hospital around 9:30 a.m. where they determined Weldon Michael Bridges, 36, of Knoxville, was involved in a domestic disturbance. Two officers initially tried to speak with Bridges outside a patients room but he refused.

According to reports, Bridges made an “aggressive move” towards an officer eventually punching one of them. Four more officers and K-9 Maverick, who was kicked by Bridges during the scrum, assisted in the arrest.

While being transported to a police cruiser, Bridges tried to escape before being recaptured.

Bridges faces four counts of assault by physical contact, one count of assault with bodily injury, cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct, felony escape and resisting arrest. He is being held in Knox County Jail.