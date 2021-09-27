7 arrested after drug bust in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people have been arrested in Cocke County after a drug bust in Cosby.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics team and SWAT team served a search warrant in the 2200 block of Stoneview Way that lead to the arrest of seven people and seizure of several drugs.

All seven people, Joshua Stout, Richard Raines, Melissa Potts, Sarah Sturm, Travis Wilkins, Morgan Cody and Meghann Hill have been taken to the Cocke County Detention Center on sale and delivery of narcotics and possession of narcotics.

CCSO seized 21 grams of heroin, over 16 grams of methamphetamine, .21 grams of LSD, and two 10mg hydrocodone.