KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who had previously appeared on the show, “90 Day Fiancé” has been sentenced ​for a domestic abuse incident involving his then-fiancée in June 2019 in which he had been facing multiple charges.

Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, of Knoxville, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls. During the trial, prosecutors said Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. The victim suffered a concussion from the assault.

He also took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence.

Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole. At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued Paschel is a Range II offender based on convictions out of Blount County related to drug possession with the intent to sell and two federal drug trafficking convictions out of the Eastern District of Texas.

Prosecutors also shared information from Paschel’s ex-wife about several previous incidents of domestic violence. In addition, a jail video showing Paschel asking people to take his children to the victim’s house in an attempt to convince her to ask the court for leniency was presented.

“With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.