Accused prescription pill dealer arrested in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Madisonville Police say a suspected prescription pill dealer was arrested while making a sale in the parking lot of a local business.

Police say the suspect, Trinity Steele was spotted by detectives in a parking lot with an active warrant out for his arrest on unrelated charges.

Police said after interviewing both Steele and a third party, they learned Steele “had set up a mobile pharmacy,” adding that he was not a certified pharmacist and he did not have a prescription for the pills that were recovered.

Steele is charged with possession of a Schedule IV prescription of resale.