KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect accused of setting fires Friday inside a North Knoxville bank used air freshener and a lighter to ignite several items.

According to a law enforcement report, Kimawi Shawntae Funches, 44, of Knoxville, set fire to a coat, chair, purse and desk around 1:40 p.m. inside the Regions Bank at 707 N. Broadway. The report says Funches used an aerosol can of air freshener and a lighter to ignite the fires in the customer waiting area.

The report says witnesses saw Funches set the fires. A witness outside the bank told WATE 6 On Your Side the suspect walked out of the bank calmly while others ran out once the fires were set.

“About four women who were running from him so I know he did something but I didn’t really know what until I got up about a block and then ten fire trucks all swarmed the building all at once,” Phillip Steward said. “And then from there when they opened the door smoke just started billowing out.”

A fire at Regions Bank on Broadway in Knoxville, Tenn. WATE 6 Dave Wignall

A fire was put out Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, inside the Regions Bank in North Broadway. Source: Knoxville Fire Department

Six people were in the bank at the time of the incident. All got out safely and no injuries were reported according to a spokesman from Regions Bank.

The bank branch will remain closed for damage assessments. The bank spokesman said all accounts are safe and secure. Regions safe deposit boxes are fire resistant and the area where those boxes are kept were not damaged.

Funches has been charged with aggravated arson, a class A felony. Class A felonies are considered the most serious felonies in Tennessee. Those convicted of a class A felony face imprisonment for a period of 15 to 60 years and may be required to pay a fine of up to $50,000.

As of Saturday morning, Funches remains in the Knox County Jail.