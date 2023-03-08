KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison was found at a Chick-fil-A in south Knoxville according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

WATE’s sister station, WHNT, reported that Adam Christopher Bolan, 45, of Moulton, Alabama, escaped from the Lawrence County, Alabama, Jail on March 4 after he “was able to exit thru a slider that the lock was not engaged,” a Chief Deputy for the Lawrence County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office said. WHNT reported that after this, the Chief Deputy said Bolan used his mat to protect himself from the razor wire as he crossed over the fence in a “blind spot.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said that the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office suspected that Bolan was with his girlfriend, Crystal Sobolak, 46, also of Moulton Alabama, in her vehicle. Officers with KCSO were patrolling on Knoxville on March 7 in an attempt to apprehend Bolan and Sobolak, KCSO said.

Adam Bolan (Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Crystal Sobolak (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a release from KCSO, a KCSO Patrol Sargent saw Sobolak’s Black 2014 Nissan Rogue pulling into the Chick-fil-A at 7565 Mountain Grove Drive. KCSO said that Bolan and Sobolak were detained without any incident.

According to KCSO, Bolan was taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, while Sobolak was taken to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by detectives. Sobolak allegedly admitted that she picked up Bolan in Alabama after he escaped and brought him to Knoxville.

The release states that the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges against Sobolak for facilitating and assisting in Bolan’s escape. She was arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility as well.

WHNT reported previously that Bolan was arrested in February on drug charges, including methamphetamines trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the docket, Bolan will be extradited back to Alabama.