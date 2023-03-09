LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Alcoa man has been charged following an investigation into money being taken from an elderly person for incomplete home improvements.

Michael Darren Johnson, 48, is facing charges of theft and financial exploitation of an elderly adult.

Michael Darren Johnson, 48. (Courtesy of TBI)

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were requested to investigate allegations of theft against Johnson.

During the investigation, agents found that Johnson was working as a handyman for home improvements.

He was requested to complete a project at a residence in Loudon County in November-December of 2022. The homeowner gave Johnson nearly $5,000 to purchase materials.

The investigation revealed that Johnson did not purchase the materials or complete the projects.

Johnson was charged this week. He was served Thursday in the Butler County, Kentucky Jail where he was already being held on unrelated charges.