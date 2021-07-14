Alcoa Police warns medical professionals about court date scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Police say a scam is targeting employees at two medical facilities posing as officers seeking payment for missing a court date. The department says Blount Memorial Hospital and East Tennessee Medical Group employees have received the scam calls.

The scammer poses as a Sergeant Snyder or Captain Gilmore with Alcoa Police and says a court date has been missed and a fine of $3,000 has been issued. Using an app to mask their phone number as the APD, they then say the only way to pay the fine is through a gift card.

“We need the Alcoa community to remain vigilant — the scammer we have received calls on seems to target medical professionals, but we want to make sure all are aware of the ongoing situation,” Alcoa Sgt. Dustin Stevenson said. “We also want the community to know that we are working around the clock to catch the offender(s).”

The Alcoa Police Department does not call citizens regarding payment information.