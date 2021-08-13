Altercation between Loudon County neighbors turns into deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) —The Loudon County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that began as an altercation between neighbors.

According to LCSO, deputies were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday to the 8000 block of Pond Creek Road to a call of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 84-year-old Robert Blanton “deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.”

Tony James, 62, was detained by deputies and transported to the LCSO Criminal Investigations Division for questioning and to determine his involvement in the shooting.

“This is a tragic and senseless outcome to a very avoidable situation and our detectives are working diligently to examine all of the evidence available to us to determine why this happened,” Sheriff Tim Guider said. “All of the evidence and findings will be presented to Attorney General Russ Johnson’s Office for their review.

“At this time, this is a very active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.”

Blanton’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, per protocol.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families of those involved,” Sheriff Guider said.