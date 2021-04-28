Appeal for a new trial denied in Knox County case of murder, dismemberment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his parents has been denied a motion for a new trial.

Attorneys for Joel Guy Jr. filed an appeal for a new trial in February alleging that he did not receive a fair trial due to court restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The motion was denied Wednesday by a Knox County court.

Guy Jr. was convicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse last year for the gruesome killings of Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy at their Knox County home during the Thanksgiving 2016 holiday weekend.

Guy Jr. was sentenced to consecutive life sentences for the first-degree murder charges. An additional life sentence was handed down, to be served consecutively plus four years for the two counts of abuse of a corpse.

Knox County Judge Steven Sword said the case was the most extreme form of abuse of a corpse in his 25-year career. Sword said Guy Jr. showed no remorse for his actions during the trial.

“I don’t see potential for rehabilitation of Mr. Guy. I was watching him during the trial, he showed absolutely no remorse or despair over at seeing what he had done,” he said. “Quite frankly, Mr. Guy, you look like you’re kind of proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

