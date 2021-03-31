Arrest report: Mom accused of DUI with 2 kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mom was arrested earlier in the week after she was found slumped over the steering wheel of a wrecked car with two children in the back seat.

Knoxville Police say an officer spotted Farren Neely’s black Ford Edge on Fourth Avenue and Hall Of Fame Drive around 7 p.m. Monday.

She apparently attempted to cross over Hall Of Fame and hit a retaining wall. Neely and her two kids, a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, were taken to the hospital. According to the arrest report, Neely admitted to staff she had taken methadone earlier in the day.

Her 4-year-old suffered a head injury from the crash. Neely faces charges of driving under the influence with kids under 18 in the car.