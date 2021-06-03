Arrests made in connection with fatal shooting in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges of aggravated burglary stemming from a shooting during a home invasion that left one man dead.

According to court records Dewey Bowling and Caitlyn Ridenour went to 1100 Vermont Ave. on Tuesday, June 1, trying to retrieve money they believed they were owed. A verbal disagreement occurred and the two left the residence.

Both Bowling and Ridenour returned around 1:30 p.m. this time with Alexander Skelton, 31, of Knoxville. Skelton forced his way into the residence while brandishing a firearm and demanded money from several individuals in the residence. Skelton was subsequently shot by someone in the home and died.

Bowling and Ridenour fled the scene with Skelton’s gun. Law enforcement caught up with them and arrested the two. Bowling faces additional charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.