KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in East Knox County.

Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, are facing first-degree murder charges in the Dec. 1 death of David Howard. Howard was shot and pronounced dead at a residence in the 5900 block of Jones Road.

“I want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly over the last three days on this case,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler. “The incredible teamwork by several of our units has brought charges in a very timely manner against two individuals for the murder of David Howard. Their hard work is to be commended.”

During the investigation, another arrest was made. Matthew Garcia was arrested on outstanding warrants, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest.