Athens Police charge 18-year-old in fatal shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Niota 18-year-old is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old.

Athens Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, to the area of Walthall Street in reference to apparent gunshot sounds.

When the officers arrived, they found a young Black male, who appeared to have been shot, lying in the grassy area next to the basketball courts.

Athens Fire Department and AMR Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene and rendered medical aid. Unfortunately, the young man, later identified as Zavion Ferguson, of Athens, died on the scene.

Officers later arrested Logan Rowe, and he was turned over to the McMinn County Jail.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Ferguson’s family during this difficult time. Those of us at the Athens Police Department are committed to ensuring that justice is served. Chief Couch, Athens Police Department

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact McMinn County Dispatch at 423-745-3222.

This investigation is still ongoing.