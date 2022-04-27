KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Wednesday officers made an arrest of a suspect who is believed to have attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in a Sun Tan City parking lot off the Clinton Highway Tuesday evening.
The Knoxville Police Department identified the suspect as 43-year-old Mario Vasquez, who initially left the attempted robbery scene before officers’ arrival.
They were able to locate Vasquez in a Walmart parking lot and found a handgun in his waistband. The victim positively identified him as the suspect and he was taken into custody.
No further information was yet available.