KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County District Attorney’s Office has released the findings of its investigation into the death of Robert Bailey, who died Jan. 6 in the custody of Knoxville Police.

The report from District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed in his death after determining Bailey, 41, died of a drug overdose after swallowing two bags of narcotics while in a police transport wagon.

Two bags of controlled substances were removed from Bailey’s esophagus during a Jan. 7 autopsy. One bag was intact, but the second bag was open. Toxicology results showed Bailey had fentanyl, 4-ANPP, methamphetamine, cocaine, and hydrocodone in his system.

Medical examiners issued the final autopsy report Jan. 25, ruling the cause of Bailey’s death was, “acute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and hydrocodone toxicity with other significant conditions of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

The manner of death was determined to be an accident.

On Jan. 6, Bailey was driving with a passenger, identified as Artrina Bickerstaff, when they were stopped near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street by Knoxville Police for a broken headlight. Bailey was arrested on two outstanding warrants and taken into custody. A K-9 unit detected the presence of controlled substances and a subsequent search revealed a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle.

Before being placed in a KPD vehicle, officers cuffed Bailey with his hands in front of him after he complained of pain in his surgically-repaired shoulder.

While in transport, Bailey removed a bag of controlled substances from the groin area of his pants and began stuffing smaller bags into an adjoining compartment of the vehicle that contained another arrestee.

The other arrestee yelled for Bailey to stop when she saw the bags coming through the wall before Bailey was seen on security footage putting a bag in his mouth. When Knox County Sheriff’s Office intake officers opened the door to begin booking, Bailey was found unresponsive.

KCSO personnel immediately began rendering first aid, including administering CPR and giving Bailey naloxone. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The additional bags recovered from the transportation wagon and from Bailey’s person contained methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, 4-ANPP, gabapentin, metonitazene, and xylazine.

Bickerstaff told investigators on Jan. 18 that she and Bailey had smoked methamphetamine earlier that evening and he shoved a bag containing multiple drugs into his pants when she refused to take possession of the bag while being pulled over.

The Office of the District Attorney said Bailey’s family attorney was contacted after receiving the final autopsy report to review evidence with the family before it was released to the public but did not receive a response.

“Even though their attorney is not answering our calls, we hand-delivered a copy of the findings to his office, and we remain hopeful that we will be able to meet with this family who lost a loved one, as we are able to do in the vast majority of cases without issue.” the release states.

District Attorney Allen’s release said that evidence collected during an investigation, including body camera evidence, is not released until the criminal investigation is concluded after all necessary reports are finalized.

“It is my obligation as a lawyer and the chief law enforcement officer in this jurisdiction to ensure that the law is followed, the rights of the individual are protected, and justice is administered,” Allen said. “Releasing evidence before the appropriate time has the potential to both compromise the integrity of the investigation and violate the rights of the criminal accused. Without a thorough investigation, our ability to learn the truth is hindered and justice cannot be served.

“Every family deserves to know the truth. As soon as I received the final autopsy report and completed the investigation, I could share the truth with this family. Tragically, Mr. Bailey died of a drug overdose.”