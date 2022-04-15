KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kentucky man who robbed two banks in East Tennessee in 2019 and was dubbed the ‘big box bandit’ by law enforcement was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Jason Graves, 43, currently of London, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of carjacking. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution.

Two of those bank robberies happened inside East Tennessee Walmart supercenters back in May of 2019. According to his plea deal, he carjacked a victim at gunpoint at a Knoxville AutoZone in June 2019 before he drove south and robbed another Walmart money center in Chattanooga.

The criminal indictment was result of investigative work by the FBI, Clinton Police Department, Chattanooga Police Department and Kingsport Police Department.

The FBI said in 2019 that big box bandit had been suspected in five bank robberies.