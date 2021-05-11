Blount County murder case goes to grand jury

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A murder case in Blount County is now headed to a grand jury.

Defendant Steven Greene is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 26-year-old John Willis. Willis was found dead at his home in Louisville on Feb. 16.

Greene was arrested Feb. 24 by Alcoa Police and the Blount County SWAT team.

In a court session on Tuesday, multiple witnesses took the stand; a number of them testified Greene had told them he killed Willis.

