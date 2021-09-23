Blount County woman to pay TennCare more than $60,000 in restitution for fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County woman will repay the state more than $60,000 for committing TennCare fraud. Kendall Hall, 50, was ordered Thursday to make restitution to TennCare after her conviction in Blount County.

Hall was charged in July 2020 for failing to report her marital status and household income to the state, which would have made her and her family ineligible for TennCare.

“The hard work and due diligence of the Blount County District Attorney General’s Office should not go unnoticed,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “(The Office of Inspector General) will continue these great relationships and intends to preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so that those truly deserving of and eligible for TennCare have the best resources.”

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million ordered in restitution to TennCare. This has helped lead to a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to the latest figures. To date, 3,137 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”