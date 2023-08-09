KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the four suspects arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old Knoxville woman will have to post a higher bond in order to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

The body of Alma Matias was found wrapped in a blanket by a jogger on Sunday, July 30 on S. Northshore Drive near Concord Park in West Knox County. Four people were arrested and named as suspects in the case. Each have been charged, and some of the charges include arson and abuse of a corpse.

Jason Young (Photo: Knox County Sheriff)

One of the suspects, 23-year-old Jason Young is charged with first-degree murder and other charges. The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office says Young’s bond has been increased to $750,000.

Court documents state that Young and two other suspects, Jaquaysjha Ryans and Tyrone Mack Jr. were seen on surveillance video footage carrying a large object wrapped in a blanket the night before Matias’ body was found. The object was placed in Matias’ car, which was parked near Ryans’ apartment in the Mechanicsville area, and driven away by Young.

Matias’ car was later found in the Powell area the same morning – some 25 miles away from where her body was found in the Farragut area. The last time Matias was reportedly seen alive was on surveillance video arriving at Ryans’ apartment and going inside on the evening before her body was found.

Young’s preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 24.