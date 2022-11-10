KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.

Matthew Moore, 40, was sentenced to 240 months in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga on November 10. He will be on supervised release for five years after imprisonment.

According to the Department of Justice, Moore agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. According to court documents, he admitted to “selling or arranging the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

In December 2019, law enforcement allegedly learned that multiple kilograms of methamphetamine would be delivered to Moore’s home. The DOJ said police then intercepted the courier and found more than two kilograms of methamphetamine. A search of Moore’s home would lead police to discover more than $66,000 in cash, at least 400 fentanyl pills, and other drug paraphernalia. The DOJ added that more than 145 firearms were also found during the search.

In addition to his prison term, the court ordered Moore to pay $50,000 and forfeit the firearms, which include multiple handguns, shotguns, and rifles; a sawed-off shotgun with ornamental woodworking; a Chinese SKS carbine; and a 40 mm M203 grenade launcher, to the United States.

The indictment against Moore came as the result of an investigation led by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office; the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force; and the Cleveland Police Department.