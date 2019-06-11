Break-in at North Knoxville recycling plant, police seek suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Daniel Wright (Photo: KCSO) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville police say a man broke into the site of a massive fire from early May and have brought charges against him for burglary and evading arrest.

The man is not currently in custody, as he had run away from responding officers.

According to KPD, Jason Wright is wanted on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor evading arrest, with court documents showing officers responded to a call on Sunday, June 9 after a hole was found cut into the fencing surrounding the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling facility on Hancock Street.

Officers also found a pile of metal at the base of the hole. Officers entered the yard, finding Wright pulling items out of a dumpster inside the facility property. When officers identified themselves and gave him commands not to move, he took off.

Officers say Wright ran and then grabbed a bicycle from a nearby house, riding it away, then dumped it nearby on Metler Street, then ran through residential back yards to evade police.

The investigation is ongoing.