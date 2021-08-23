California man arrested in Claiborne Co. on multiple felony drug charges

Claiborne County Sheriff's Office

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A California man is facing multiple felony charges after he was a allegedly found with large amounts of illicit drugs during a traffic stop in Claiborne County.

57-year-old William Calvin Lanum.

On Aug. 20, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 33 as part of their efforts to stop illegal narcotics from being transported into the county and arrested 57-year-old William Calvin Lanum.

He was allegedly found with over two pounds of methamphetamine, large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, prescription medications, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Lanum, who’s a convicted felon out of California, was also in possession of two handguns at the time of his arrest according to CCSO.

The estimated street value of illegal narcotics that Lanum was allegedly in possession of was around $350,000. He was booked into the Claiborne County Jail on multiple felony charges.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation remains ongoing with more arrests expected in the future.

