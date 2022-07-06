JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A 63-year-old LaFollette man suspected in a shooting that led officers to his residence that they believe he set on fire and resulted in the death of a dog inside is facing multiple charges stemming from the incidents, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Charles Martin Stewart, was met by deputies at his LaFollette residence in the 100 block of Davenport Road on Friday, July 1 after shooting victims on Coolidge Road named him as a suspect in a drive-by shooting from a green Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck into their home that evening. The officers had located the truck and it had allegedly been lent to Stewart by a neighbor, with whom deputies were speaking when they saw Stewart come out of his house next door and grab a gas can before going back into his house.

The deputies approached Stewart’s home in an effort to speak with him and heard a dog barking; the front entrance to the home had just the screen door shut. Deputies called into the home after Stewart, who did not answer them. One of the deputies went to a window next to the front door and the report states the deputy saw Stewart inside the home, holding a semi-automatic handgun in his left hand. The deputies left the porch to take cover by a police vehicle and yelled for Stewart to come outside, then saw “a large flash of fire” from the front of the house and then the main front door slammed shut.

The house became engulfed in flames, and the deputies called the fire department to help breach the front door to get Stewart out. They were unable to find him inside the home due to flames and smoke.

“We then started to hear what sounded like a window breaking on the backside of the residence,” the report states. “Upon further investigation, we found that the defendant (Stewart) had broken a window in the back left corner of the residence.”

Deputies made contact with Stewart, who complied with their commands and he was placed under arrest without further incident.

Once the fire was extinguished by the LaFollette Fire Department, Campbell County Rural Fire Department and the Caryville Fire Department, they found inside the home a loaded Hi-Point 9mm semi-auto handgun, a red gas can, and a deceased medium-sized black dog.

“(Deputies) previously heard the dog barking inside of the residence when we first attempted to make contact with the defendant,” the report states.

A search of the green Chevy truck Stewart had allegedly driven during the shooting at the other residence was searched after the owner/neighbor gave written permission and they found two 9mm shell casings inside the truck cab.

Stewart is facing aggravated assault, arson, animal cruelty, and reckless endangerment charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 26.