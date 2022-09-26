JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County man is facing charges in connection to a 2020 house fire that investigators determined had been set intentionally.

Bobby Buckner, 29, faces one count of arson and three counts of reckless endangerment.

In November 2020, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent fire investigators joined the Jellico Police Department to investigate a house fire in the 100 block of Commerce Street and determined the blaze had been set on purpose.

Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Buckner. He was served Monday morning in the Campbell County Jail where he was already in custody on unrelated charges.