KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is still on the lam after leading Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a two-county pursuit Tuesday evening.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver then fled. The Sheriff’s Office said “multiple police vehicles” were damaged during the pursuit. The pursuit went east towards Claiborne County before the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into a field in the Speedwell community.

The identify of the driver is unknown. Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, were still on the scene searching for the suspect as of 8 p.m.