Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 on multiple drug charges in Jellico

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Numerous complaints and a confidential tip led to drug charges and arrest for two people in Jellico.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Lee Cook and Ambi Robinson on March 29. The officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 100 block of E. Davis Lane.

Investigators found what they believed to be heroin, cocaine, roxycodone, Suboxone, and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.

Cook faces multiple charges including possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, possession of Schedule V controlled substance, and possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Robison face charges including possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of Schedule III controlled substance.