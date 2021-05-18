Campbell County Sheriff’s Office nets 7 in traffic stop saturation effort in Fincastle area

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday its deputies had made seven arrests following several traffic stops in a saturation effort spanning the Fincastle area last week.

The saturation effort happened Thursday, May 13, and was for seeking potential illegal activity; Campbell County Sheriff’s officials said in a social media post that many of the arrests made were for drug-related activities.

Here’s who deputies arrested and why:

Marvin Sebby was arrested for Intent to Sell Schedule I and Schedule II Controlled Substances, and the Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substances and Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Sebby remains in jail with no bond awaiting court dates on May 20 and June 7.

Steve Stanford was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and charged with a traffic violation for the muffler law. Mr. Stanford has made bond and is due in court on June 15.

Eddie Lemarr was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and an outstanding Violation of Probation warrant. Mr. Lemarr has made bond and is due in court on May 20.

Charles Chapman was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation. Mr. Chapman has no bond and is due in court on May 20.

Corey Manis was arrested for a variety of traffic violations including reckless driving, speeding, following too closely, violation of the registration law, improper display of registration, and violation of the seatbelt law. Mr. Manis has made bond and is due in court on June 15.

Daniel Simerly was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and charged with a traffic violation for an improper lane change. Mr. Simerly has made bond and is due in court on June 15.

Sandra Phillips was arrested on outstanding warrants that include Theft over $10,000 and Money Laundering. Ms. Phillips has not made bond.