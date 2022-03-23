KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is facing additional drug and weapon charges after he led Blount County law enforcement officers on a dangerous chase Tuesday evening. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy received a notification around 7:30 p.m. about a vehicle belonging to a known felon was spotted in the area of Sevierville Road near Swanee Drive traveling towards Maryville.

Jesse Edward Nichols. Source: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy was able to spot the vehicle and the driver Jesse Edward Nichols. Nichols, 21, was wanted on felony warrants for violation of probation and domestic assault. The deputy attempted to make a stop but Nichols accelerated to evade the stop.

The chase went through several side streets and on to East Broadway. Law enforcement used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, near Defoe Circle to stop Nichols, but he was able to get back onto East Broadway despite striking a deputy’s vehicle. A second PIT maneuver brought the vehicle to a stop, but Nichols fled on foot.

Deputies followed Nichols and saw him “fumble with a handgun in his pocket and also witnessed Nichols throwing baggies out of his pocket as he continued to flee on foot.” Nichols was eventually taken into custody in the backyard of a residence on Main Road. No one was injured during the chase.

Maryville and Alcoa police also aided in the arrest.

Law enforcement officers were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, four grams of crystal meth, and 15 grams of marijuana that Nichols dropped during the chase.

In addition to the two warrants Nichols now face charges including two counts of violation of probation, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving.

Nichols is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $53,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Monday, March 28.