Caryville woman being ‘electrocuted by Satan’ facing public intoxication charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Caryville woman is facing charges after allegedly peeking into the windows of a LaFollette residence and telling deputies that she was being “electrocuted by Satan.”

According to an arrest report from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out on April 19 to a home in the 400 block of Harbor Lane. Upon arrival Michelle Johnson, 38, was found walking around in the road near the home.

When asked if she was alright Johnson replied, “I’m being electrocuted by Satan. He’s right behind me. You have to help.”

The only person behind her was a second deputy.

Johnson was unsteady on her feet according to the report and was uttering unintelligible words. The deputies took her into custody for her safety and the safety of the public.

Johnson has a lengthy arrest record with at least 80 charges, mostly for nonviolent offenses. The majority of charges include public intoxication.

She faces another charge of public intoxication for the event on April 19. She is being held in the Campbell County Jail on a $500 bond.