KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whom they say is a person of interest in area catalytic converter thefts.

Social media posts shared by KPD Wednesday morning state the person of interest could be driving a 2000s model four-door Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and was accompanied by an unknown woman.

Catalytic converters, which convert vehicle exhaust emissions to less-toxic pollutants, are targeted in some vehicle thefts due to the precious metals contained within them.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the uptick in nationwide catalytic converter thefts began a few years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NICB also reports that catalytic converters on larger vehicles, such as pick-up trucks or delivery vehicles, are more often stolen due to the higher clearance and easier access to the underside of the vehicle.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.