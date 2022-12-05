KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been found guilty of murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend when he broke up with her, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

Shanida Nico Holland, 44, was convicted of first degree murder, tampering with evidence and stating a false report. The judge in the case imposed a life sentence for the murder count. She will be sentenced for the remaining counts on Jan 6.

Shanida Holland. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

On Sept. 17, 2020, KPD officers responded to the Southside Flats Apartments, where Holland’s boyfriend, Shabaaka Awolowo, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. After further investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, Holland was identified as the suspect.

The TBI Cybercrimes and Digital Forensics Unit were able to assist investigators to recover cell phone video from the victim’s phone. According to the DA’s office, the video showed Holland kicking the door into the apartment shortly before the shooting. Another video shows Holland with a firearm around the time of the shooting, including recordings of her saying she would shoot the victim again.

“This prosecution was possible because of the partnerships between law enforcement agencies that allowed us to recover this critical cell phone evidence,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

Holland’s life-in-prison sentence means she must serve at least 51 years in prison before she is eligible to meet with the parole board. The DA’s office shared that tampering with evidence carries a punishment of three to six years and false reporting carries two to four years.