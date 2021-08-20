Child rapist faces life in prison after conviction in Knox County court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted in Knox County for the decade-long sexual abuse of a child is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. A sentencing date has been set for Oct. 1.

Aaron Michael King, 40, was convicted of five counts of Rape of a Child, five counts of Rape, Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, Incest, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation, Tampering with Evidence, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Kidnapping.

During the 4-day trial, assistant district attorneys explained to the jury that King began sexually abusing the victim when the victim was five years old. As the child grew up, King used sexual acts as punishment and would force the child to perform sexual acts to go out with friends.

“After a decade of suffering, this young victim had the courage to come forward and confront this abuser. Because of that courage, our community is now safer.” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen

The repeated rapes and sexual abuse of the child continued until the child disclosed the decade of abuse to the child’s mother. The child was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for a sexual assault examination. Officers were able to recover DNA to corroborate the abuse.

Prosecutors will ask for a sentence long enough to ensure King never leaves prison. Rape of a Child is a Class A felony that carries a punishment between twenty-five and forty years in prison without the possibility of parole.