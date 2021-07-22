Children found alone near Maryville road leads to child neglect arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County man is in jail on multiple separate charges including child neglect. Darryl Winstead was arrested on July 19 by a Blount County deputy. He is being held on bonds totaling $65,000 and Hold Without Bond on his violation of probation charges.

On May 5, officers reported an incident involving Winstead. Along Sam Houston Road in Maryville, two deputies responded to a report of two unattended children near the roadway. They found a 2-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl who were visibly dirty. Neither child was wearing shoes or socks and had urine-soaked diapers.

The deputies then made contact with Winstead, the children’s guardian. The officers reported that he said that he did not notice the children leave the house. They also said that Winstead appeared to be sleeping and had track marks that appeared to be consistent with illicit drug use. The officers contacted DDS who later removed the children from the home. Winstead admitted to using morphine, meth, heroin, and marijuana according to the arrest report.

On May 21, officers responded to a property on Johnson road and found Winstead in a detached garage. Officers reported that he was highly agitated, unable to stand still, and he appeared to have used a stimulant. He was charged for public intoxication because the officers believed he was a danger to himself and others. The officers reported finding 5 grams of meth in his backpack.

He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. July 28. He is charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear, one count of public Intoxication, burglary of a building, possession of Schedule II drugs and nonviolent child abuse and neglect.