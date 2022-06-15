TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two fugitives wanted out of Blount County and Lancaster County, Nebraska have been arrested in Claiborne County after law enforcement agents located them Tuesday.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office shared about the arrests on Wednesday, stating that it has two detectives attached to the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, which also assisted.

James Wood Butler Jr. (Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

William Andrew Lee. (Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, on June 14, detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested James Wood Butler Jr., 68, of Bastrop, Texas, and William Andrew Lee, 49, of Townsend, Tenn.

Butler was a wanted fugitive from Lancaster County, Neb. for Sexual Assault of a Child 1st Degree. Lee was a wanted fugitive from Blount County, Tenn. for multiple counts of Aggravated Burglary.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says its affiliation with the U.S. Marshals Office allows the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office access to resources to locate and apprehend fugitives from Claiborne County and fugitives who come to the area to avoid prosecution from other jurisdictions.